UL Football Recruit Shield Taylor Offered by Coastal Carolina

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have some more serious competition in their quest to land a prep standout from central Louisiana to one of their future recruiting classes, in the form of another Sun Belt Conference school.

Shield Taylor, a tight end who attends Alexandria Senior High School in Alexandria, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by Coastal Carolina, his sixth offer from a Sun Belt Conference member.

At the beginning of July, Taylor received an offer from UCLA, his seventh offer from a Power Five school.

In June, Taylor was offered by Washington, along with Southern and Michigan St.

Louisiana offered a scholarship to Taylor back in February.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Taylor is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Taylor has also reportedly been offered by four other Power Five schools, including Stanford, Arkansas, Duke, and Georgia Tech, as well as Boise St., Memphis, North Texas, Tulane, Army, Arkansas St., Cornell, Dartmouth, New Mexico, South Alabama, Texas St., ULM and Northwestern St.