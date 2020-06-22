UL Football Recruit Shield Taylor Gets Another Power Five Offer

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have some more serious competition in their quest to land a prep standout from central Louisiana to one of their future recruiting classes, in the form of a Pac-12 school.

Shield Taylor, a tight end who attends Alexandria Senior High School in Alexandria, shared on social media over the weekend that he has been extended an offer by Washington, his sixth from a Power Five school.

Also over the weekend, Taylor shared that he was offered by Southern.

Earlier this month, Taylor was offered by Michigan St., his fifth offer from a Power Five school.

Louisiana offered a scholarship to Taylor back in February.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Taylor is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Taylor has also reportedly been offered by four other Power Five schools, including Stanford, Arkansas, Duke, and Georgia Tech, as well as Boise St., Memphis, North Texas, Tulane, Army, Arkansas St., Cornell, Dartmouth, New Mexico, South Alabama, Texas St., ULM and Northwestern St.