UL Football Recruit Robert Williams Lists Cajuns in His Top 5

Could the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns be a little closer to landing a prep standout from The Lonestar State?

Robert Williams, who currently attends Humble High School, located in Humble, Texas, shared on social media on Friday that he has narrowed his list of potential colleges to five, and that Louisiana has made the cut.

Along with UL, Williams lists Texas St., Houston, Wyoming, and Memphis as the five schools he's still considering.

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver, Williams is ranked as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

Williams is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Other schools that have reportedly offered Williams include Louisiana Tech, ULM, UTSA, Texas Southern, Southern, and Prairie View.