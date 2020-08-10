UL Football Recruit Matthew Langlois Commits to Kansas St.

A prep football standout from the Baton Rouge area, who was offered a scholarship by the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, apparently will play his future college football for a school in the Big XII.

Matthew Langlois, who attends Catholic of Pointe Coupee, in New Roads, Louisiana, shared on social media on Sunday that he has verbally committed to Kansas St., one of 8 Power Five Schools that offered him.

Other Power Five schools that have reportedly offered Langlois included Colorado, Arizona, Boston College, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

Louisiana offered Langlois back in February

A running back/defensive back, Langlois rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2019, while breaking the school's career scoring record with 362 career points.

Langlois is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.