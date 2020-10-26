UL Football Receiving Votes in Top 25 Polls

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are continuing to receive votes in both major college football polls this week.

Despite being unranked for a second-consecutive week, Louisiana is receiving serious consideration, coming in at number 29 in the AP Poll, as well as number 31 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

UL defeated UAB, 24-20, in a big non-conference game last Friday night in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Cajuns, who are 4-1, overall, and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, return to the gridiron on Saturday night when they travel to San Marcos, Texas to take on the Texas St. Bobcats in a Sun Belt Conference match-up.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 7 o'clock.

As for the LSU Tigers, they are out of both polls again this week but received enough votes in the Coaches Poll to come in at number 33 there.

Clemson remains the top team in the country in both polls this week, followed by Alabama, Ohio St., Notre Dame, and Georgia.

Rounding out the top ten in the AP Poll, it's Oklahoma St., Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and Florida, while the Coaches Poll has, Oklahoma St., Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Florida, and BYU ranked 6-10, respectively.

Sun Belt Conference member Coastal Carolina, who handed Louisiana its only loss of the season, is ranked number 20 in the AP Poll and number 21 in the Coaches Poll this week.

