UL Football Ranked in Preseason Top 25 By Athlon Sports

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are receiving some preseason love from a highly respected college football publication.

Athlon Sports has ranked Louisiana at number 23 in its preseason college football top 25 poll.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.

Alabama is ranked as the top team in the preseason poll, followed by Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio St., and Georgia at 2-5, respectively.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, it's Texas A&M, Iowa St., Cincinnati, Oregon, and North Carolina.

Florida, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Miami, and Arizona St. are ranked at 11-15, respectively, followed by Iowa, LSU, USC, Penn St., and Texas at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, it's Indiana, Washington, Louisiana, Coastal Carolina, and TCU.