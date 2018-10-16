UL Football Projected To Play In Bowl Game
Are the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns headed to a college football bowl game this year?
Well, at least one college football expert seems to think so.
McMurphy projects that the Cajuns will face the Ohio Bobcats of the Mid-American Conference.
UL is currently 3-3 on the season, and need to win three of their final six games to become bowl-eligible.
Also of note; McMurphy projects LSU to play in the Peach Bowl, against Oklahoma, and he projects his 4-team College Football Playoff Field as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio St., and Notre Dame.