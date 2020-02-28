UL Football Offers Tyrell Raby

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep football standout from the Baton Rouge area to one of their future recruiting classes.

Tyrell Raby, from Madison Prep Academy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, shared on social media on Thursday night that he has been offered a scholarship by Louisiana.

A 5-foot-11, 173-pound athlete, Raby projects as a cornerback at the collegiate level.

Raby has also reportedly offered by such schools as Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Miami, Liberty, and South Alabama.