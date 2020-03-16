UL Football Offers Ty Marsh

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep football standout from The Lone Star state to one of their future recruiting classes.

Ty Marsh, who currently attends Ryan High School in Denton, Texas shared on social media last Friday that he has received an offer from Louisiana.

A 5-foot-10, 170-pound safety, Marsh is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Marsh has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Duke, Nevada, Houston, Arkansas St., and ULM.