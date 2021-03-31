UL Football Offers Two Prep Standouts

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently would like to add a couple of prep football standouts, both from neighboring states to their 2022 college football signing class.

Louisiana recently reportedly offered a high school defensive player from Mississippi, as well as an offensive player from Texas.

Donterry Russell, who currently attends Provine High Schoo, located in Jackson, Mississippi, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered by UL.

A 6-foot-4, 190-pound defensive end, is listed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

Russell has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arizona St., Arkansas St., Memphis, and Mississippi St.

Nicholas Anderson, who currently attends Katy High School, located in Katy, Texas, shared on social media on Monday that he has been issued an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver, Anderson is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

Anderson has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arizona St., Arkansas, Colorado, California, Florida St., Georgia Tech, Kansas, Houston, Marshall, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Southern Miss, Stanford, TCU, Texas, USC, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.

Both are scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.