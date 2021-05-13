UL Football Offers Two Offensive Linemen

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have interest in adding a couple of big offensive lineman, including one from Louisiana, and the other from another country to their 2022 college football signing class.

Louisiana reportedly offered Jarian Shelby, who currently attends Hahnville High School, located in Hahnville, Louisiana, as well as Tyrone Webber, a native of Canada who currently attends New Mexico Military Institute, a junior college located in Roswell, New Mexico.

Shelby, a 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive tackle, shared on social media on Tuesday that he was offered by Louisiana.

Shelby is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Webber, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle, also shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered by UL.

A native of St. Catherine's, Ontario, Canada, Webber is scheduled to be eligible at the Division I level in time for the 2022 season.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.