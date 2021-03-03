UL Football Offers Two Louisiana Prep Standouts

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a couple of prep standouts from different areas of the state of Louisiana to their 2022 signing class.

Javae Gilmore, who currently attends Amite High School, located in Amite, Louisiana, along with J'mari Monette, who currently attends Alexandria Senior High School, located in Alexandria, Louisiana, booth shared on social media on Tuesday that they have been extended offers by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound outside linebacker, Gilmore is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Gilmore has also reportedly been offered by such schools as LSU, Arkansas, Florida St., Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Mississippi St., Ole Miss, Memphis, SMU, South Alabama, Virginia, ULM, and Southern.

A 6-foot-4, 266-pound defensive end, Monette is also listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Monette has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Mississippi St., Baylor, SMU, McNeese St., Northwestern St., and Southern.

Gilmore and Monette are both scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.

The Cajuns will open up their 2021 college football season on Saturday, September 4 when they travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns in a non-conference contest.