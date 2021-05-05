UL Football Offers Three

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to make three more players, including two prep stars and one junior college product, a part of their 2022 college football signing class.

Louisiana has reportedly offered high school stars Gerrod Henderson and Cory Hendrix, as well as junior college standout Tavion Smith.

Henderson, who currently attends Spring High School, located in Spring, Texas, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive end, Henderson projects at that position at the collegiate level.

Other schools that have also reportedly offered Henderson include Tulane, McNeese St., and Sam Houston.

Cory Hendrix, who currently attends College Station High School, located in College Station, Texas, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman, Hendrix is listed as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports.

Hendrix has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Baylor, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Arizona St., SMU, Houston, Iowa St., Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Michigan St., Nevada, Tulsa, UNLV, and Utah.

Finally, Tavion Smith, who currently attends Pearl River Community College, located in Poplarville, Mississippi, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver, Smith is a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Smith has also reportedly been offered by such schools as UAB and UTSA.

Henderson and Hendrix are both scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022, while Smith will be entering his second year of junior college football next season.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.