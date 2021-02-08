UL Football Offers Theron Johnson

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently would like to add a prep standout from central Louisiana, who already has multiple offers from Power Five schools, to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Theron Johnson, who currently attends Alexandria Senior High School, located in Alexandria, Louisiana, shared on social media last week that has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A receiver, Johnson is projected by many to be one of the top senior receivers in the state next season.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Johnson is a big target who can also stretch a defense.

A multi-sport star at the prep level, Johnson also plays basketball and participates in track and field at ASH.

Johnson has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Florida St., Mississippi St., and Virginia.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.