UL Football Offers Texas Trio

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add three prep standouts from The Lonestar State to their 2022 college football signing class.

Carmelo Jones, who currently attends West Orange-Stark High School, located in Orange, Texas, shared on social media that has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-2, 207-pound defensive end who has already verbally committed to Baylor, Jones is listed as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports.

Jones has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Utah and Washington St.

Devyn Bobby, who currently attends DeSoto High School, located in DeSoto, Texas, shared on social media on Tuesday that the Cajuns have offered him.

A 5-foot-10, 175-pound safety, Bobby is rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

Bobby has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Colorado St., Liberty, Marshall, and Illinois St.

Finally, Trey Fite, who currently attends Tatum High School, located in Tatum, Texas, shared on social media that UL has offered him.

A quarterback who also excels in track & field, Fite is known as a great athlete.

Fite has also reportedly been offered by such schools as UTSA, Houston, Dartmouth, New Mexico, and San Diego St.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.