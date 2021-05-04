UL Football Offers Texas Tandem

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a talented prep football tandem from The Lonestar State to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Louisiana has reportedly offered a running back and an offensive lineman from the state of Texas to be a part of its 2022 signing class.

Che Nwabuko, who currently attends Manor High School, located in Manor, Texas, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 5-foot-10, 165-pound running back, Nwabuko is listed as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports.

Nwabuko has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Pittsburgh, Kansas, Marshall, Michigan, Purdue, Air Force, Liberty, and Old Dominion.

Caden Kitler, who currently attends John Paul II High School, located in Plano, Texas, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman, Kitler is rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

Kitler has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arkansas St., UCF, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colorado St., Connecticut, East Carolina, Houston, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Texas St., New Mexico, Navy, Purdue, Utah St., and Missouri St.

Nwabuko and Kitler are both scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.