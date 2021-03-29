UL Football Offers Texas Prep Trio

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have a serious interest in adding a trio of prep standouts from The Lonestar State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Three Texas high school stars all shared on social media that they were offered by Louisiana over the weekend, all of who are scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Kip Lewis, who currently attends Carthage High School, located in Carthage, Texas, shared on social media that he was offered by the Cajuns.

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound outside linebacker, Lewis is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

Lewis has also reportedly been offered by such schools as LSU, Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas St., Houston, Louisville, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma St., Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, USC, and Vanderbilt.

Jeremy Patton, who currently attends Tenaha High School, located in Tenaha, Texas, revealed on social media that he has been extended an offer by UL.

A 6-foot-1, 210-pound receiver, Patton is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Patton has also reportedly been offered by such schools as LSU, Iowa St., Michigan, Kansas, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Texas, Tennessee, and Texas Tech.

Finally, Owen McCown, who currently attends Rusk High School, located in Rusk, Texas, shared on social media that he has received an offer from the Cajuns.

A 6-foot-1, 175-pound dual-threat quarterback, McCown is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

McCown has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Colorado, Charlotte, Vanderbilt, UNLV, Virginia Tech, UTSA, Ohio, and Lamar.