UL Football Offers Texas Prep Duo

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have apparently offered scholarships to a couple of prep football standouts from The Lonestar State.

Both were offered this week, according to their respective social media pages.

Jamarion Miller, who currently attends Tyler Legacy High School, located in Tyler, Texas, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back, Miller is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

Miller has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Florida St., Houston, Iowa St., Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma St., Ole Miss, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, UCF, USC, Utah, UTSA, Washington St., and Sam Houston St.

Kivon Wright, who currently attends Manvel High School, located in Manvel, Texas, shared on social media on Thursday that the Cajuns extended him an offer.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end, Wright is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Wright has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Boston College, East Carolina, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Tulane, Utah St., and UTSA.

Both, who are expected to generate even more offers in the near future, are slated to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.