UL Football Offers Texas Pair

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a couple of prep standouts from The Lonestar State to their 2022 signing class.

Omari Evans, who currently attends Shoemaker High School, located in Killeen, Texas, along with Kyron Chambers, who currently attends South Oak Cliff High School, located in Dallas, Texas, both shared on social media on Wednesday that they have been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot, 170-pound receiver, Evans is listed as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

Other schools that have also reportedly offered Evans include Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado St., Indiana, Kansas St., Marshall, New Mexico, Oklahoma St., Rutgers, SMU, Syracuse, Texas Tech, UNLV, Utah, UTSA, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and Washington St.

A 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback, Chambers is also listed as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

Other schools that have also reportedly offered Chambers include Arizona, Arizona St., Oklahoma St., California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana, San Diego St., SMU, South Carolina, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Utah St., UTSA, Washington St., and Liberty.

Both players, who are very highly thought of and who will likely both receive more offers, are scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.