UL Football Offers Terrell Tilmon

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep standout from The Lone Star State to an upcoming signing class.

Terrell Tilmon, who currently attends Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

Tim Buckley, of The Advertiser, alerted us to the offer.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound defensive and, Tilmon is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Highly-recruited, Tilmon has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arizona St., Baylor, Boise St., Colorado, Colorado St., Houston, Iowa St., Kansas, Kansas St., Louisiana Tech, Minnesota, Oregon, North Texas, Texas Tech, Utah, and Washington St.