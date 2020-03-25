UL Football Offers Shemar Turner

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently willing to go head-to-head against some heavy hitters in an effort to land one of the top prep prospects from The Lonestar State.

Shemar Turner, who currently attends DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley alerted us to the offer.

A 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end, Turner, who is set to graduate high school in the spring of 2021, is ranked as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.

Turner has also been offered by an impressive list of schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio St., Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington, and Wisconsin