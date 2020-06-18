UL Football Offers Rhett Guidry

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have serious interest in a 2019 prep football standout from the Baton Rouge area, who will be spending the 2020 season at a college prep school in South Carolina.

Rhett Guidry, who attended The Dunham School in Baton Rouge, before signing to play next season at Palmetto Prep, located in Columbia, South Carolina, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end, Guidry, who sported a 3.3 GPA throughout high school, will spend one year at Palmetto Prep and will be eligible to play at the NCAA level in 2021.

Guidry, who played quarterback early in his prep career, before making the transition to tight end, has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Pittsburgh and Akron.