UL Football Offers Rayshawn Pleasant

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently would like to add a prep standout from north Louisiana to one of their future recruiting classes.

Rayshawn Pleasant, who currently attends West Monroe High School in West Monroe, Louisiana, shared on social media on Monday that he has been offered a scholarship by Louisiana.

Recruited as an athlete, Pleasant has excelled at both cornerback and kick returns at the prep level.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Pleasant reportedly runs a 4.6 40-yard dash.

Currently a sophomore, Pleasant is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Pleasant has also reportedly been offered by both Memphis and Louisiana Tech.

View highlights of Pleasant, below: