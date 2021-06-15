UL Football Offers Prep Duo

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently offered a couple of standout prep prospects over the last few days, including one from Louisiana and another from Texas.

Caden Jones, who currently attends De La Salle High School, located in New Orleans, Louisiana, shared on social media on Sunday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

Meanwhile, Hayden Hansen, who currently attends Weatherford High School, located in Weatherford, Louisiana, shared on social media on Monday that he has also been offered by UL.

Jones, a 6-foot-7, 275-pound offensive lineman, has also reportedly been offered by such schools as LSU, Colorado, and Tulane.

Jones is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Hansen, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end, has also reportedly been offered by such schools as New Mexico and UTSA.

Hansen is slated to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.