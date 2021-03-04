UL Football Offers Multiple Prep Standouts

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a few prep standouts, including one from the state of Louisiana and two from a neighboring state, to their 2022 signing class.

Lorenzell Dubose, who currently attends Neville High School, located in Monroe, Louisiana, and Trent Singleton, who attends Raymond High High School, located in Raymond, Mississippi, and Zy Ford, who attends East Webster High School, located in Maben, Mississippi, all shared on social media on Wednesday that they have been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback, Dubose is ranked as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

The book on Dubose is that he has outstanding cover skills, with the ability to make open-field tackles as well.

Dubose has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Oklahoma, Mississippi St., Memphis, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Purdue, Louisiana Tech, SMU, Marshall, and Southern Miss.

A 6-foot, 190-pound athlete, Singleton is listed as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

Singleton, a 4.0 student, plays quarterback and cornerback at the high school level.

Other schools that have reportedly offered Singleton include Mississippi St., Memphis, Southern Miss, Tulane, and WKU.

A 6-foot, 208-pound running back, Ford is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Ford has also reportedly been offered by such schools as South Alabama, Memphis, ULM, and Arkansas St.

All three are scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.