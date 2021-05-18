UL Football Offers Miller McCrumby

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep standout from The Lonestar State to their 2022 college football signing class.

Miller McCrumby, who currently attends Mount Pleasant High School, located in Mount Pleasant, Texas, shared on social media on Monday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver, McCrumby is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

McCrumby is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Other schools that have also reportedly offered McCrumby include Kansas, Colorado St., and Houston Baptist.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.