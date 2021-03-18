UL Football Offers Matthew Golden

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have an interest in adding a prep standout from The Lonestar State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Matthew Golden, who currently attends Klein Cain High School, located in Houston, Texas, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver, Golden is listed as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports.

Golden has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arkansas, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Marshall, Memphis, North Texas, Pittsburgh, SMU, Southern Miss, TCU, Tulsa, UTSA, and Wisconsin.

Golden is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.