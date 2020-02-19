UL Football Offers Mandel Eugene
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have their sights set on a prep football standout from the southeastern part of Louisiana.
Mandel Eugene, a linebacker who attends St. Charles Catholic High School in Laplace, Louisiana shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered a scholarship by Louisiana.
The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Eugene was a high school teammate of defensive lineman Mason Narcisse, who recently signed with the Cajuns.
Currently a junior, Eugene is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.
View highlights of Eugene, below: