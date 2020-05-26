UL Football Offers Lucas Luft

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add some junior college experience at the tight end position to one of their future recruiting classes.

Lucas Luft, who currently attends Fullerton College in Fullerton, California, shared on social media over the weekend that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Luft will be eligible to play college football at the Division I level next season.

A native of Naples, Florida, Luft has also reportedly been offered by Eastern Michigan.