UL Football Offers Lorenzell Dubose

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have a serious interest in adding a prep standout from north Louisiana to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Lorenzell Dubose, who currently attends Neville High School, located in Monroe, Louisiana, shared on social media on Monday that he has received an offer from Louisiana.

Shortly after the Cajuns offered Dubose he was extended an offer by Louisiana Tech.

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback, Dubose is one viewed as one of the top athletes in the state and is thought to have a high upside.

The book on him is that he has outstanding cover skills, with the ability to make open-field tackles as well.

Currently a junior, Dubose is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Dubose has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Louisiana's last two recruiting have been ranked at the top of the Sun Belt Conference, and it has shown on the field, as they set a new school single-season record last season, securing 11 wins, while currently being ranked number 21 in the nation in both of the major college football polls, sporting a perfect 3-0 record.

Dubose is likely to be one of the top seniors in the state next season, with his two offers from Power Five schools already bearing that out.

The Cajuns are obviously not hesitant about going after a player of Dubose's caliber, going head-to-head with two SEC schools, among others, for his services.

We'll have to wait and see how his recruitment plays out, but UL certainly has Dubose on their radar.