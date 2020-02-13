UL Football Offers Logan Diggs

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun would apparently like to add a prep standout from the New Orleans area to one of their future recruiting classes.

Louisiana has offered a scholarship to Logan Diggs, a running back from Archbishop Rummel.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Diggs rushed for 924 yards and five touchdowns as a junior in 2019.

Diggs is expected to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Diggs has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, SMU, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Nicholls St.