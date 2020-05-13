UL Football Offers Logan Applewhite

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a junior college standout on the west coast to one of their future recruiting classes.

Logan Applewhite, who currently attends Cerritos Community College, located in Norwalk, California, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley alerted us to the offer.

A 6-foot-2, 242-pound defensive end, Applewhite is scheduled to begin his sophomore year in the fall and would be eligible at the Division I level in 2021.

A native of Los Angeles, Applewhite compiled 52 tackles, including ten sacks, as a freshman last season in the junior college ranks.

Applewhite has also reportedly been offered by Texas Tech.