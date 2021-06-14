UL Football Offers Kylan Dupre

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have serious interest in adding an in-state prep standout to their 2022 college football signing class.

Kylan Dupre, who currently attends Catholic High-Baton Rouge, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, shared on social media on Sunday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A punter/placekicker, Dupre is rated as the top punter in the state and one of the top five in the nation by Chris Sailer Kicking, which also lists him as one of the top 100 placekickers in the country.

A multi-sport athlete, the 6-foot, 200-pound Dupre also plays prep baseball at Catholic High-Baton Rouge.

The offer by Louisiana is reportedly the first for Dupre.

Dupre is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.