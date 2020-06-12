UL Football Offers Kolbe Cage

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently going to seriously pursue a prep football standout from the New Orleans area, despite the fact that he's already verbally committed to a Power Five school.

Kolbe Cage, who currently attends Holy Cross High School in New Orleans, shared on social media on Thursday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker/safety, Cage verbally committed to Arizona back in early May.

Along with Louisiana and Arizona, Cage has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Nevada, South Alabama, Houston Baptist, and Southern.

Cage is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.