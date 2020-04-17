UL Football Offers Ketron Jackson

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have a major interest in a standout prep football player from The Lonestar State.

Truth be told, however, a number of major programs have serious interest in Ketron Jackson, a receiver from Royse High School in Royse City, Texas.

Jackson shared on social media earlier this week that he has been offered by Louisiana.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley alerted us to the offer.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Jackson has already been offered by such schools as LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, TCU, Mississippi St., Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon St., Texas, and Texas A&M.

Currently a junior, Jackson is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.