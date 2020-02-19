UL Football Offers Keon Coleman

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a local prep standout to one of their future football recruiting classes.

Opelousas Catholic High School standout Keon Coleman, arguably the top two-sport star in the area, tweeted on Tuesday that he has received a college football scholarship offer from Louisiana.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley also shared the news on social media.

A receiver/safety, Coleman first visited UL last spring.

Coleman has also reportedly been offered football scholarships by such schools as Virginia, Louisiana Tech, South Alabama, Tulane, Arkansas St., Grambling St., and Nicholls St.

A 6-foot-4 guard in basketball, Coleman has reportedly received roundball offers from UNO, Coastal Carolina, Nicholls St., and McNeese.

Currently a junior, Coleman is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.