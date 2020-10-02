UL Football Offers Kason Boston

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep football standout from The Cotton State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Daron Arrington, an assistant coach at Jackson-Olin High School, located in Birmingham, Alabama, shared on social media on Thursday night that one of the players at the school, Kason Boston, has been offered by Louisiana.

A defensive end, Boston is regarded as a tremendous pass rusher who is also very adept at stopping the run.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Boston, who has reportedly been offered by two Power Five schools, including one from the SEC, is also thought of as a prospect with a high upside.

Boston is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Other schools that have also reportedly offered Boston include Georgia Tech, Mississippi St., Toledo, UT-Martin, Grambling St., Austin Peay, and Tennessee St.

The Cajuns, who are currently 3-0, overall, including a perfect 2-0 Sun Belt Conference record, have recruited well since head coach Billy Napier took over prior to the 2018 season, and it's showing on the field of play.

Louisiana's recruiting classes have been ranked at the top of the Sun Belt Conference over the last couple of years.

UL looks to have another great class in 2021, and adding an athlete such as Boston would only make that class even more special.

The Cajuns had their Sun Belt Conference match-up against Appalachian St., which was scheduled for Wednesday, October 7, postponed to due COVID-19 issues at Appalachian St., meaning that their next contest is now slated for Saturday, October 17, when they play host to Coastal Carolina at Cajun Field.