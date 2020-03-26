UL Football Offers Junior College Star

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add some defensive backfield experience to an upcoming signing class.

Antonio Brooks, who currently attends Kilgore Junior College in Longview, Texas, shared on social media recently that he has been offered by Louisiana.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley alerted us to the offer.

A 5-foot-10, 200-pound cornerback, Brooks just completed his freshman year at the JUCO level and would be eligible to play at the Division I level in 2022.

A native of Missouri City, Texas, Brooks has also reportedly been offered by Houston.