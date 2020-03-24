UL Football Offers Jonathan Jones

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have their eyes on a prep standout from The Lonestar State.

Jonathan Jones, who currently attends McKinney High School in McKinney, Texas, recently shared on social media that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end, Jones is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Jones has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arizona St., Kansas, ULM, North Texas, Texas Tech, San Diego St., Southern Miss, and Syracuse.