UL Football Offers Jeffrey Ugo

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep standout from The Lonestar State to their 2022 college football signing class.

Jeffrey Ugo, who currently attends George Ranch High School, located in Richmond, Texas, shared on social media on Monday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back, Ugo compiled 36 tackles and one interception as a junior during the 2021 prep season.

Ugo has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Utah, Navy, and Texas Southern.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.