UL Football Offers JD Martin

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently interested in adding an experienced junior college standout to one of their future recruiting classes.

JD Martin, who currently attends East Central Community College, located in Decatur, Mississippi, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

The 6-foot, 182-pound Martin, who is being recruited as an athlete, rushed for 858 yards and five touchdowns for East Central Community College as a freshman in 2019.

A native of Wetumpka, Alabama, Martin will be eligible to play Division I football in 2021.

Martin has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Illinois, Nebraska, Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, and FAU.