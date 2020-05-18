UL Football Offers Jaylon Beasley

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a defensive back from the eastern part of the United States to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Jaylon Beasley, who will attend Palmetto Prep Academy, located in Columbia, South Carolina, next season, shared on social media over the weekend that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety, Beasley attended high school at Denmark High School in Duluth, Georgia, and will reportedly attend Palmetto Prep next fall, making him eligible for the 2021 signing class for some school.

Beasley has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Bowling Green, Jackson St., Tennessee Martin, and Delaware St.

Last April, after an outstanding prep stint at Denmark High School, Beasley signed with Palmetto Prep.