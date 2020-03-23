UL Football Offers Jayhvion Gipson

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep football standout from The Lonestar State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Jayhvion Gipson, who currently attends Langham Creek High School in Houston, Texas, shared on social media late last week that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound outside linebacker, Gipson is currently a junior and is set to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Gipson has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Houston, Houston Baptist, North Texas, and Texas Southern.