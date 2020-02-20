UL Football Offers Jardin Gilbert

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be going up against some heavy hitters, in their quest for the future services of one of the state's top prep football players.

Jardin Gilbert, currently a student at University High in Baton Rouge, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been offered a scholarship by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound safety, Gilbert has also been offered by such schools as Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, Arizona St., Colorado, Florida St., Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Houston, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi St., South Alabama, Tulane, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Kansas St., Memphis, and Southern.

Currently a junior in high school, Gilbert is slated to graduate in the spring of 2021.