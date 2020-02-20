UL Football Offers Ja’Marian Peterson

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently extremely high on a prep football standout from the New Orleans area.

Ja'Marian Peterson, who currently attends De La Salle High School in New Orleans, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-3, 233-pound defensive end, Peterson is currently a junior and is expected to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Peterson has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Purdue, ULM, South Alabama, UAB, and Nicholls St.