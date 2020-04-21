UL Football Offers Jah’von Grigsby

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a talented prep player from the Baton Rouge area.

Jah'von Grigsby, who currently attends Scotlandville Magnet High School in Baton Rouge shared on social media on Monday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot, 180-pound safety, Grigsby is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Grigsby has reportedly been offered by such schools as Arkansas St., Auburn, Miami, Purdue, SMU, Tulane, and Vanderbilt.