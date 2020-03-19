UL Football Offers Jaden Nixon

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a star running back from The Lone Star State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Jaden Nixon, who currently attends Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas shared on social media earlier this week that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 5-foot-10, 170-pound running back, Nixon is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Nixon has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Air Force, ULM, Incarnate Word, Houston Baptist, Nevada, and Tulsa.

Check out highlights of Nixon, below: