UL Football Offers Jack Witmer

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep football standout from The Lonestar State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Jack Witmer, who currently attends Cy-Fair High School in Houston, Texas recently shared on social media that he has been offered by Louisiana.

Tim Buckley, of The Advertiser, alerted us to the offer.

A 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end, Witmer is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Witmer has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Iowa St., UCF, New Mexico, UTSA, Houston Baptist, Abilene Christian, and Dartmouth.