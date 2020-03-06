UL Football Offers Isaiah Nwokobia

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep football standout from The Lone Star State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Isaiah Nwokobia, who currently attends Skyline High School in Dallas, Texas, recently shared on social media that he was offered a scholarship by Louisiana earlier this week.

A 6-foot, 186-pound safety, Nwokobia is currently a high school junior and is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Nwokobia has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Texas, Arkansas, California, Boise St., Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Houston, and Kansas.