UL Football Offers Hunter Herring

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep quarterback from the northern portion of the state to one of their future recruiting classes.

Hunter Herring, who currently attends Ouachita Christian School in Monroe, Louisiana, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Herring, who threw for 1,794 and 27 touchdowns last season, while rushing for another 1,123 yards and 25 touchdowns, has also reportedly been offered by Nicholls St.

Herring is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.